Insecurity: DSS advises public to beware of more bomb explosion threats

Babafemi Busari

The Security Service has advised the public to beware of more bomb threats by criminal elements in the country

DSS says some individuals collaborating with external forces against Nigeria. (Punch)

The Department of State Security (DSS) on Tuesday, March 26, 2022, cautioned the general public about the impending threat of bomb attacks being planned by criminal elements in the country with a ploy to disrupt public peace using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

The warning was made by the spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya through a statement that was made available to journalists and the general public in order to preempt the damage that the criminals intend to wreak on the nation’s soft and hard targets whilst stating the Service’s commitment to disrupting the trend of violent attacks around the country.

The statement read in part, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.

“Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.”

“Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.”

The statement further advised members of the public to stay calm and go about their normal businesses whilst ensuring that any suspicious activities noticed are reported to the appropriate security agencies nationwide.

Babafemi Busari

