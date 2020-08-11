The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance include Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, while Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai was represented by Maj-Gen. U.S. Yakubu.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, were also in attendance.

The affected governors that joined the meeting virtually were Gov. Bello (Kogi(, Sen. Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

NAN reports that President Buhari had on Monday met with five governors from the North East where he reassured that security would be restored to the area and the nation at large.

He said that his administration was adopting new strategies, following the acquisition of modern military equipment.

The Monday’s security meeting with the North-East State governors was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the heads of intelligence agencies.