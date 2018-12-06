Insecurity: Army seeks traditional rulers support in Zamfara

news

The Nigerian Army has appealed for the support of traditional rulers in the fight against insecurity and banditry in Zamfara State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj. – Gen. Stevenson Olabanji made the appeal in Gusau on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.

Olabanji said he was at the Emir’s palace to seek the support of traditional rulers in the state in order to ensure peace and stability in the state.

“We are here for a courtesy call on the Emir as the chief custodian of the people of Gusau.

“I am here just to familiarise myself with the Emir and people of Gusau, until when we are familiar with the royal fathers, then we will be able to seek their support in our activities,” he said.

Responding, the traditional ruler thanked the GOC for the visit and described it as a timely and welcomed development.

“This visit is timely considering the insecurity situations facing the state.

“As traditional rulers, we need to be contacted on security issues affecting our people, we are closer to the people, therefore we have greater role to play in maintaining peace and stability.

“We are ready to partner with security agencies in the protection of lives and property of our people,” the monarch said.