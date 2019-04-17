The meeting which was however called upon in a bid to contribute the women’s quota in addressing the spate of banditry, kidnapping and other indication of insecurity nationwide.

According to NAN the instance of Mrs Buhari, was aimed at stepping-up the advocacy, from the point of view of mothers, towards addressing cases of insecurity.

The meeting will specifically dwell on reducing conflicts as well as aggravating humanitarian interventions in affected areas.

While the meeting is still on-going, be rest assured that we will update you with details on the outcome of the meeting.