The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that many Nigerians, who don’t pray for the soldiers fighting against insurgency might be guilty of prolonging the war.

Adesina said this in an article titled, ‘The Decent for the Indecent, the Just for the Unjust’.

He said many Nigerians have failed to understand that only God gives victory.

He wrote: “But victory is from God alone. That is what we must realise as Nigerians. Do we ever pray for our troops in the frontlines? Do we remember those youths, our pride, and strength, faced by death daily, as we sleep in the comfort of our homes, ensconced in the tender bosom of our wives.

“As we pray; God give me money. Give me a car. Give me a promotion. Kill my enemies. Do it now. Do we ever remember our soldiers? Ere you left your room this morning, did you think to pray…did you pray for our soldiers? Victory comes from God alone. If you don’t pray, you may be guilty of prolonging the war in North-East, North-west, North-central, and all over Nigeria.”

Adesina said rather than understand the fact that only God gives victory, many Nigerians have become wailers.

“Yes, victory is from God alone. But do some people know? Does it ever enter into their consciousness? They only wail: ‘this insurgency war has lasted too long. The banditry has demystified our military. They are cowards. The top guns don’t even want the battle to end.

“They are making money in billions.’ Okay. Making money in billions and wasting our soldiers, our youths, our future and hope, in their hundreds and thousands because of blood money. That is all some people see; permanent cynics and sceptics, who know nothing of altruism, and whose God is their belly. They think only of pecuniary gain, nothing else,” Adesina said.

As Nigeria marks this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Adesina urged Nigerians to seize the opportunity to pray for the military and encourage them.