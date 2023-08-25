ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Innovation is key to safe, available blood transfusion in Nigeria - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Perm. Sec noted that advances in science and technology are opening new frontiers in blood transfusion, from improved compatibility testing to the development of artificial blood products.

Blood Transfusion
Blood Transfusion

Recommended articles

She said this in Abuja, during the society’s 50th anniversary and Annual General and Scientific Meeting with the theme ‘Our Past, Our Present, Our Future’. Daju was represented by Dr Kingsley Odiabara, Director, Medical Laboratory Services Division in the ministry.

According to her, advances in science and technology are opening new frontiers in blood transfusion, from improved compatibility testing to the development of artificial blood products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These innovations hold the key to enhancing the availability, safety and effectiveness of blood transfusion in Nigeria.

“However, it is important that safety of blood and blood products as well as their quality are addressed by this noble society.

“As we gather here today, let us commit ourselves to the noble goal of ensuring that every citizen who needs blood transfusion can access it with minimal cost, safely and without delay.

“Let us also acknowledge the importance of a strong blood donation culture and infrastructures, as blood donors are the lifeblood of our system.”

Daju said that blood transfusion has been a cornerstone of modern medicine and its impact on healthcare cannot be overstated. She referred to it as a lifeline for countless patients, a testament to the power of science, and a tribute to the selflessness of blood donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging the society to work closely with the National Blood Transfusion Commission (NBTC), she enjoined it to go beyond the level of just reading films only. She said the society should be talking about developing innovative concepts and developing products that would speak to the level of expertise available in Nigeria.

We should move this society to the next level of technological development because the entire Africa is looking up to Nigeria”, she added.

The Chairman of the meeting, Dr Jafar Momoh, said that over the past 50 years, the society has been a beacon of excellence, pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge and technological advancement to enhance the quality of healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.

He added that the theme of the meeting was a call to action urging the society to harness the remarkable advancements in science and technology to propel the field forward.

“As we face global health challenges and witness the rapid evolution of medical knowledge, it is our responsibility to remain at the forefront of innovation, through local and international collaborations and adapting our practices to ensure the highest standard of patient care.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Innovation, however, is not solely confined to the laboratory or the operating room. It extends to our approach to patient engagement, education and advocacy.

“Let us also reaffirm our commitment to raising public awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and its impact on saving lives.”

Momoh who is a former Chief Medical Director, National Hospital Abuja, said that each drop of blood donated represents a selfless act of kindness, a gift that knows no borders and transcends all differences.

The Director-General of the NBTC, Dr Omale Amedu, said that the commission was established to regulate, coordinate and ensure the availability of blood and blood products in Nigeria. He also said that all efforts should be made to ensure that blood services in the country lives up to expectations.

He added that blood being life, it was central to every aspect of medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whichever field you operate in in medicine you need blood to keep your patient alive and therefore this society is one of the most critical societies in the health sector.

“So I want to challenge you. The commission is there and we have put in place for you 10 years basic plan which should be reviewed as needed.

“However, if you are not there to oil it and make it work, it will be one of those jamboree agencies that will live but not bright enough to achieve its objectives”, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEMA distributes relief items to 7,811 victims of flood in Bayelsa

NEMA distributes relief items to 7,811 victims of flood in Bayelsa

Innovation is key to safe, available blood transfusion in Nigeria - FG

Innovation is key to safe, available blood transfusion in Nigeria - FG

Military holds mass burial for 22 officers killed in Niger

Military holds mass burial for 22 officers killed in Niger

Lagos lawmaker embarks on 15 road projects in Epe

Lagos lawmaker embarks on 15 road projects in Epe

Reps committee calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace in region

Reps committee calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace in region

146 people die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months - FRSC

146 people die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months - FRSC

NSCDC arrests 40 suspected illegal coal miners in Enugu

NSCDC arrests 40 suspected illegal coal miners in Enugu

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali forms military alliance

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali forms military alliance

Group urges Soludo to ensure transparent disbursement of FG’s palliatives

Group urges Soludo to ensure transparent disbursement of FG’s palliatives

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers