GTB and Chukwuma have been in court following allegations of fraud levelled against the Innoson boss.

According to Innoson's spokesman, Cornel Osigwe "The Court of Appeal, Ibadan division had in its decision of 6th February 2014 dismissed GTB’s appeal against the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division."

Thus, the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division which ordered GTB by way of Garnishee order absolute – to pay N2.4 Billion to Innoson with a 22% interest, per annum, on the judgment sum until the final liquidation of the judgment debt.

Rather than obey the judgment of the Court of Appeal, GTB approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal's decision.

"However in an ruling delivered by Honorable Olabode Rhodes-Vivour JSC on Wednesday, February 27th 2019, the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court (JSC) dismissed GTB’s appeal.

"Thus affirmed the concurrent judgment of both the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division which ordered GTB by way of Garnishee order absolute – to pay N2.4 Billion to Innoson with a 22% interest, per annum, on the judgment until the final liquidation of the judgment. The Judgment debt of N2.4B has an accrued interest as at today of about N6,717,909,849.96 which results to about N8.8 Billion."

Osigwe also said that based on the Supreme Court's decision of February 27, 2019, the counsel to Innoson, Prof McCarthy Mbadugha ESQ, has approached the Federal High Court, Awka Division for leave to enforce the judgment having obtained Certificates of Judgment from the Ibadan Division of the Federal High Court.

He said having obtained the requisite leave, the Federal High Court issued the necessary process for levying execution - the Writ of Fifa.