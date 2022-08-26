RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

Bayo Wahab

Effiong was sent to prison by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom state, Ekaette Obot on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Inibehe Effiong
Inibehe Effiong

Effiong was sent to prison by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom state, Ekaette Obot, because he reportedly protested against the presence of armed policemen in court.

The lawyer was in court to defend a fellow legal practitioner, Leo Ekpenyong, a lawyer, in a libel suit filed by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Inibehe, who took to Twitter after his release said he is more determined to speak the truth to the forces of the oppressors.

"I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me." He tweeted.

The lawyer's tweet has garnered almost 3,000 retweets as many Nigerians welcomed him back to Twitter.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

2023: Afeniferes are behind Tinubu, says Sen. Adeyeye

2023: Afeniferes are behind Tinubu, says Sen. Adeyeye

FG to encourage states’ legislature to ban open defecation

FG to encourage states’ legislature to ban open defecation

Niger Delta stakeholders demand board for NDDC

Niger Delta stakeholders demand board for NDDC

Sanwo-Olu tasks stakeholders to lead fight against tuberculosis

Sanwo-Olu tasks stakeholders to lead fight against tuberculosis

APC is manipulating the political process to compromise PDP’s unity - Atiku

APC is manipulating the political process to compromise PDP’s unity - Atiku

Wike meets Atiku in London, hours after meeting Obasanjo, Obi

Wike meets Atiku in London, hours after meeting Obasanjo, Obi

MAN challenges CBN to prioritise FOREX allocation to manufacturers

MAN challenges CBN to prioritise FOREX allocation to manufacturers

We are being owed N1.75trn – GenCos

We are being owed N1.75trn – GenCos

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control