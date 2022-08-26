Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

Effiong was sent to prison by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom state, Ekaette Obot, because he reportedly protested against the presence of armed policemen in court.

The lawyer was in court to defend a fellow legal practitioner, Leo Ekpenyong, a lawyer, in a libel suit filed by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Inibehe, who took to Twitter after his release said he is more determined to speak the truth to the forces of the oppressors.

"I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me." He tweeted.