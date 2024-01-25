ADVERTISEMENT
Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Ima Elijah

Inibehe Effiong demands justice for late Ab Jerry Jerry amid suspicion of murder.

Ab Jerry Jerry went to Bayelsa on 10th December 2023 to prepare for a wrestling competition, but ended up dead on suspicious circumstances [Twitter @inibeheEffiong]
Ab Jerry Jerry went to Bayelsa on 10th December 2023 to prepare for a wrestling competition, but ended up dead on suspicious circumstances [Twitter @inibeheEffiong]

Ab Jerry Jerry, a rising star in the Nigerian wrestling scene hailing from Akwa Ibom State, tragically passed away on December 27, 2023, in Bayelsa State, where he had gone for training ahead of an upcoming wrestling competition.

The family, however, received the distressing news only on December 28, 2023, with the reported cause of death being drowning due to a boat capsizing.

Effiong's revelation includes distressing photographs of the deceased wrestler, depicting visible signs of a deep cut in the neck and a bloodied body.

The images were obtained by the family through an anonymous source after the individuals who claimed to have recovered the corpse refused to provide photographic evidence for identification despite repeated requests.

Expressing serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding Ab Jerry Jerry's death, the family suspects foul play and raises questions about the veracity of the reported drowning.

Effiong, on behalf of the retired Superintendent of the Nigeria Police Force (father of the deceased), has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, calling for a thorough investigation and a coroner's inquest.

Effiong has also reached out to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, and the Commissioner for Youth and Sport in Akwa Ibom, urging their intervention to ensure justice is served in this case.

Despite these efforts, those implicated in the incident are allegedly evading police invitations, raising suspicions of a potential cover-up. As of the current date, no arrests have been made, and no individuals have been questioned regarding Ab Jerry Jerry's death.

The family insists on justice and is deeply concerned that ongoing efforts may compromise the investigation.

