Infrastructure development, potent key to address poverty – Gov. Adeleke

This is contained in a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Sunday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the governor said this at the 2023 annual lecture of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Teslim Igbalaye.

Adeleke said his administration was committed and passionate about poverty alleviation and the overall growth of the State through localised and grassroots -oriented Infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

” Any government that is serious about positive upliftment of the citizenry must focus on infrastructural growth. It is not an optional choice for elected or appointed leaders.

” It is the fastest route to tackle poverty, address under-development and securing the state is a seamless multimodal connectivity, closing the urban-rural gap, opening business opportunities and empowering the citizenry as productive economic operators.

” I may not quote any authority but my experience supports my assertion that infrastructure deficit is mostly synonymous with poverty – endemic society.

” In fact, the difference between a developed and developing society is the level of infrastructure development.

” Any leader genuinely interested in lifting the citizenry out of the poverty circle must, therefore, prioritise development of transport, communication and allied facilities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said infrastructure development was the lifewire of societal transformation, calling for “close synergy between the political leadership and sectoral professional groups.