Garba, who gave the advice when he paid a courtesy visit to Radio Nigeria pyramid FM Kano on Tuesday, said the call was necessary in order to boost the morale of journalists and uplift the journalism profession.

He said journalists being the watchdog of the siciety needed to be well taken care of especially in terms of their welfare ,allowances and benefits.

He said the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) had presented a bill to the National Assembly tagged: ‘ Journalists Enhancement Bill’, few years ago, adding that there was an urgent need to revisit the bill for the development of working journalists in the country.

The commissioner, who, was a two-term National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, maintained that the Ganduje administration in the state was working hand in hand with all the media outfits in the state in order to maintain the good cordial relationship.

In a remark, the General Manager of Pyramid FM, Malam Sama’ila Ahmed-Dabai, said Radio Nigeria was committed to enlightening the general populace on the activities of notable stakeholders including political office holders at a time when programmes and activities of government at all levels were supposed to reach the public.

ALSO READ: Court orders Saraki’s Ilorin houses forfeited to FG

Dabai noted that in spite of the challenges bedevilling the station, they were committed to sustainable production and urged the State Government to support the station to overcome future challenges.

He reiterated the commitment of the station to continue airing educative programmes which will sensitise and enlighten the public on the activities of the state government.