Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army has given directive to the troops to make effective use of arsenal at their disposal to inflict maximum casualty on Boko Haram insurgents.

Biu gave the directive during a routine operational visit to Echo Company of 192 Battalion location in Delwa, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

According to a statement signed by Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations in Maiduguri on Wednesday in Miaduguri, Biu applauded the troops for their state of combat readiness in the fight against terrorism.

The Acting General Officer Commanding also urged the troops to be mutually supportive and complement each other’s efforts in achieving their collective goal of winning the war against terrorism.

Biu was accompanied during the routine visit by the Chief of Staff, 47 Engineers Brigade, Col. Emmanuel Oyewole, Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Col. Oluremi Obolo and Commander of 107 Division Equipment Support, Col. Babatunde Alaya among others.