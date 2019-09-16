Everyone wants to have a magical moment, and the new INFINIX HOT 8 is tailored to give users a taste of that, combining several unique features to keep us entertained and connected to the vast world of art, fashion, sports, music and more, like a 5000mah battery capacity – a long-lasting magic in your hands.

The enormous 5000mAh battery in the HOT 8 is capable of meeting and surpassing the day-long power requirement of any smartphone user as it is built to last for more than four days with just 3 hours of charging courtesy of the 2A fast charging technology.

The extended battery life allows you to enjoy other amazing features. Here are a few of them.

INFINIX HOT 8 - Long-lasting magic in your hands

Wider and clearer View with 6.6 HD + waterdrop fullscreen

Equipped with 6.6 inches waterdrop fullscreen display, you would have the true theatre-like viewing experience when using INFINIX HOT 8. The flagship design gives you the real feeling of an immersive view as you could browse more content with less scrolling. With this design, your viewing and gaming experience would be nothing short of surreal.

Clearer and Brighter pictures with The Triple AI camera

HOT 8 comes with a triple AI camera setup that allows users to take crystal clear pictures from different angles without stress. The AI camera comprises of a 13MP lens, a 2MP lens, and an AI lens that all together, delivers excellent smartphone photography. Its camera performance is further enhanced by a Quad flash and an F1.8 aperture that helps to capture more details and facilitate low light photography.

Full on entertainment with the DIRAC sound and Party mode.

The dirac sound feature which was present in the previous version of the HOT series quickly ammased positive reviews from users. This time HOT 8 combines the DIRAC sound feature with an innovative software technology called Party Mode. The creative DIRAC Sound & Party Mode allows multiple devices to be synchronized together as a single sound output source. A group of friends with two or three HOT 8 smartphone devices can make their phones become a Bluetooth speaker, allowing them to maximize their party experience. A particular favourite for boomplay and Vskit users.

As regards physical design, the device is beautifully crafted with four color variations, in addition to the classic colors: Midnight Black, Champagne gold and Aqua blue. It adds its first gradient color – Cosmic purple, the dark purple contrasts beautifully with the softer shade of purple. This soft color transition gives the device an outstanding visual impact.

Organize your media files with the Google Files App

The google files app is pre-installed on this device allowing you to store all your media files in one place. It enables consumers to free up space regularly, facilitates easy access to media files, and transfer files without consuming mobile data.

The HOT series have always aimed at empowering young people with boundless entertainment experience through cutting-edge mobile technology. The Infinix HOT 8 clearly takes it to the next level.

