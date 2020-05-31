The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned members of the public that it is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise.

The commission said in a statement on Saturday, May 30, 2020 that its attention had been drawn to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment.

INEC described such letters as a scam and urged affected members of the public to report to security agencies.

"Members of the public are hereby advised/warned that the commission suspended its recruitment programme in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," INEC said.

The commission had said last week announced that the coronavirus pandemic would not affect elections scheduled to take place later this year.

INEC had in February 2020 scheduled the Edo governorship election for September 19, and the Ondo governorship election for October 10.

There are also nine other outstanding bye elections scheduled to take place in different parts of the country.