According to reports, Amachree was said to have been hit by a bullet while returning from election duty.

Punch reports that she was buried on Saturday, March 30 at the Port Harcourt cemetery.

In a notice on its Facebook page, INEC said its delegation has commiserated with the family of the deceased.

The notice also states that the delegation led by the Electoral Officer, Degema LGA, Mr Patrick Uzoka presented a token to her family on behalf of the Commission.