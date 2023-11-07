ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC unveils booklet on party agents for Bayelsa, Imo Kogi election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The publication is said to be part of INEC preparations for Saturday’s off-season elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

Recommended articles

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun said this when he unveiled the booklet in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olumekun said that the publication was part of INEC preparations for Saturday’s election.

“The information booklet contains infographic summary of registered voters and Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collected by Local Government Areas (LGAs) as well as the distribution of registered voters by gender, age group, occupation and disability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The publication also includes the list of candidates and detailed information on the two polling units in Bayelsa and 38 in Imo without registered voters.

“The Commission has repeatedly said that elections will not hold in these polling units. No materials have been produced for these locations and no officials will be deployed to them,’’ Olumekun said.

On the list of polling and collation agents for the election, Olumekun said that some political parties don’t have agents in some states, in spite of sponsoring candidates for the election.

Sixteen political parties fielded candidates for the election in Bayelsa and 18 in Imo and Kogi.

The election will be held in 10,470 polling units (excluding the 40 polling units without registered voters).

ADVERTISEMENT

Olumekun said that each political party was expected to nominate polling agents for all the polling units as well as 649 Ward, 56 LGA and three state collation centres.

“However, at the close of the deadline for uploading the list of agents to the INEC dedicated portal by political parties, 34,704 agents were uploaded for Bayelsa.

“Also 65,274 for Imo State and 37,995 for Kogi, making a total of 137,973 polling and collation agents for the three states.

“However, the detailed breakdown shows that not all the parties nominated agents for the polling and collation centres across the states.

“Indeed, some political parties have no polling unit or collation agents in some States despite having candidates in the election,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olumekun said that the information booklet as well as the comprehensive summary of the agents and their distribution by polling units as well the ward, LGA and state collation centres had been uploaded to INEC website.

He added that the publications had also been uploaded on INEC social media platforms for public information.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC unveils booklet on party agents for Bayelsa, Imo Kogi election

INEC unveils booklet on party agents for Bayelsa, Imo Kogi election

Borno Govt approves ₦500m as registration fees for 19 medical students, others

Borno Govt approves ₦500m as registration fees for 19 medical students, others

NPA sets 2024 deadline for $1.1bn ports rehabilitation plan

NPA sets 2024 deadline for $1.1bn ports rehabilitation plan

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency records 1,211 incidents in 10 months

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency records 1,211 incidents in 10 months

Reps assure Nigerians of speedy passage of gender inclusion bills

Reps assure Nigerians of speedy passage of gender inclusion bills

Gov Mutfwang presents ₦295bn for 2024 budget for Plateau

Gov Mutfwang presents ₦295bn for 2024 budget for Plateau

Canada reacts to explosion at High Commission in Abuja, prompts investigation

Canada reacts to explosion at High Commission in Abuja, prompts investigation

Cross River govt says Obudu Cargo Airport will be ready by April 2024

Cross River govt says Obudu Cargo Airport will be ready by April 2024

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention