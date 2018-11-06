INEC to remove underage, other ineligible registrants from voters’ register

news

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo State says names of underage and other ineligible registrants will be deleted during the display of voters’ register starting from Nov 6.

Agboke stated this on Monday while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on the plan of the commission to display the voters’ register for the electorate in the state ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, the display would hold from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 at all the polling units and registration centres across the 33 local government areas of the state.

”The exercise shall afford the commission the opportunity to remove underage, dead electorate, non-Nigerians and those involved in double registration from its register.

”We urge all electorate to assist the commission to fish out these ineligible registrants in their respective polling units.

”People should check the list of registrants and make case against ineligible registrants by reporting such to INEC office in their respective local government areas on the 11th and 12th,” the REC said.

Agboke further called on those who were yet to collect their permanent voter card to use the opportunity of the display of voters’ register to collect them.

He disclosed that the commission had distributed 117,581 PVCs while 770,661 PVCs were yet to be collected in the state.

On political campaign, Agboke said the commission would organise a sensitisation workshop for all candidates of political parties on rules guiding political campaign.

He admonished politicians to refrain from hate speech and ugly utterances during their campaigns, saying the commission would keenly monitor campaign activities of all the candidates.