The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to hold a stakeholders forum in November to review the 2019 general elections in Kwara.

Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, disclosed this on Monday at a meeting with members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ilorin.

He said the post analysis had become imperative to enable all stakeholders such as political parties, IPAC, security agencies civil society organisations, media and women organisations to x-ray the elections.

The REC said the forum would also offer solutions for future elections in the state.

Attahiru-Madami further said INEC in the state was documenting the 2019 general elections in a magazine which would be made public in October.

He commended the performance of IPAC during the last elections, saying its cooperation with INEC contributed to the success of the electoral exercise.

“Your roles in the 2019 general elections in Kwara were responsible for the peaceful conduct of your members for the free, fair, credible and globally acceptable elections in the state.

“Without your cooperation with INEC and other stakeholders, we will not have recorded successful elections.

“So, the glory of the success of the elections goes to IPAC, people of Kwara, security agencies and other stakeholders and not to me alone,” Attahiru-Madami said.

The Chairman of IPAC in Kwara, Abdulmumeen Onagun, pledged the council’s commitment to ensuring that future elections in the state were peaceful.

He lauded INEC for the openness displayed during the general elections, adding that the exercise was peaceful due to the transparent conduct of the INEC, non-intimidation of political opponents by security agents as well as balanced coverage by the media.

Onagun, who is also the Labour Party Chairman, further commended Attahiru-Madami for providing a level playing ground for all the political parties.

He pledged that his members would continue to support the REC to enable him discharge his responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of 44 political parties attended the meeting.