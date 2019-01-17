The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to engage 14, 000 adhoc staff for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in Gombe.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, made the disclosure on Thursday in Gusau.

Ibrahim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the adhoc staff would be deployed to 2,985 polling units and voting points across the state.

“They include NYSC members, students of the federal tertiary institutions, ex-corp members, staff of federal ministries, departments and agencies, lecturers of federal tertiary institutions and retired judges.

“We have begun training for serving corps members while training of other categories of adhoc staff will commence from Jan. 23.

“I am appealing to traditional rulers and religious leaders to call on their subjects to treat corps members and other election duty staff posted to their communities fairly.

“They are patriotic citizens on national duty and should be given every support,” he said.

He, however, advised members of the public to report any breach of electoral guidelines by the personnel to the appropriate quarters.

Ibrahim said that nobody should take laws in to his hands.