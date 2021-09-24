RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC tasks electorate on identifying under-aged, dead, foreigners in voters’ register

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

New registrants are advised to check if there were errors in their details for necessary corrections, before the printing of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Voters checking their names and details at INEC Office in Alimosho Local Government on Friday in Lagos. (NAN).
Voters checking their names and details at INEC Office in Alimosho Local Government on Friday in Lagos. (NAN).

INEC in Lagos State has urged electorates to assist the commission in identifying underaged persons, dead people and foreigners in its voters’ register.

Recommended articles

The commission made the appeal following the display of voters’ register of newly captured applicants, in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which commenced on Friday.

The commission said the display was essentially for claims and objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the commission on Monday, announced the temporary suspension of the CVR online pre-registration, and physical biometric capturing exercises, to embark on the display of the voters’ register.

NAN also. recalls that INEC had ended the first quarter of its CVR online pre-registration of voters, which started on June 28 and in-person biometric registration, that commenced on July 26 nationwide.

INEC’s spokesman in the state, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that registered voters, should visit INEC offices in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, from Sept. 4 to 30 to check the register.

Akinbiyi advised the new registrants to check if there were errors in their details for necessary corrections, before the printing of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to him, while carrying out the check, applicants are also expected to identify from the register, any under-aged, dead, foreigners and other unqualified persons whose names appeared on it.

He said: “The exercise is to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during the registration.

”The seven-day long activity that commenced today, is also to raise objections (if any) about names that are not supposed to be on the register.

”The commission will also use the period for other necessary housekeeping (backend) activities, in preparation for the next quarter,”.

Akinbiyi said that since voters’ register was key to credible polls, the commission was not leaving any stones unturned, in cleaning the register, in its efforts to ensure free and fair elections.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the exercise at an INEC office in Alimosho LGA, observed that registrants were trickling in to check their names.

An elderly man, Mr Adetoye Alabi, commended the commission for the opportunity, saying it was necessary to ensure correctness of the information supplied during the registration.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos receives Guinness World Records certificate for largest cupcakes mosaic

INEC tasks electorate on identifying under-aged, dead, foreigners in voters’ register

NYSC says there are different copies of its handbook containing tips on ransom payment in circulation

COVID-19: Edo records 1 death, 7 new cases within 24 hours

Buhari begs world leaders to consider debt cancellation

Buhari wants US, China, others to destroy nuclear weapons

Sanwo-Olu compensates families of 2 dead RRS officers with N20m

Northeast commission inaugurates bridge destroyed by Boko Haram in Adamawa

FG issues security alert ahead of 61st Independence Anniversary

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

'We must wake up,' Gombe Governor Yahaya says VAT collection by states is a wake-up call

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [PM News]

Court orders DSS to pay Igboho N20 billion for illegal raid of his house

Sunday Igboho earlier this year started campaigning for secession of the south west region from Nigeria [Guardian]

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attends the Nigerian University of Technology and Management’s Founding Class of 2021 Scholars Graduation Program in Lagos, Nigeria. 18th Sept, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli