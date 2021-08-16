INEC suspends voters’ registration in 5 LGs in Plateau

“The suspension will affect the registration centres in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos East, Jos North and Riyom local councils until further notice.

“INEC wishes to assure fresh voters, who had problems with their PVCs, that they would be promptly attended to as soon as the situation improves,’’ Okpe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) there had been security breaches in some parts of Jos Metropolis, leading to the killings of innocent travelers on Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government.

The victims were said to be returning from the annual Islamic New Year Zikr in Bauchi State when they were attacked by persons said by the police to be “hoodlums”.

President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as governors all over the country, have condemned the killings and called on security agents to find the perpetrators

Okpe said that INEC had to suspend the exercise because it could not carry out such duty due to the unfortunate security breach, which compelled Plateau Government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Jos North.

The state government also imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Bassa and Jos South local governments due to the attacks.