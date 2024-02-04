ADVERTISEMENT
INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The REC stated that the commission discovered on the eve of the rerun that the ballot papers for 16 polling units in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency had gone missing.

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers
This is contained in a statement by Isah Idakwo, the state Head of Department of Electoral Operations, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) on Sunday in Jos.

He directed the electoral officer to step aside to give room for a proper investigation.

“You are directed to step aside from office to enable the commission to carry out a proper investigation into the circumstances that led to the missing House of Representatives ballot papers in 16 polling units in your local government area

“You are further directed to hand over to Mr Elekwa Onyemauche, the local government supervisor, and the two registration area supervisors of Tudun Wada Kabong and Naraguta B to coordinate and complete the remaining process,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Saturday rescheduled the election in 16 polling units of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency following the discovery that some ballot papers were missing.

Dr Oliver Agundu, the state INEC REC said in a statement that the election had been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4.

Agundu said that voting would commence at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

He said that the matter had been referred to the security agencies for investigation.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

