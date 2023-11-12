INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead

The decision was announced on Sunday night by Prof Faruq Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, and the state Returning Officer for the election in Bayelsa.

So far, results from six of the eight local government areas in the state have been announced. The incumbent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Douye Diri, has assumed an early lead in the contest, with his opponent from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, trailing in second place.

Recall that sixteen political parties fielded candidates for the election held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Bayelsa, off-cycle elections were also held in Kogi and Imo State on Saturday, with Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Labour Party’s Nneji Achonu, and 15 other opponents to secure a second term in office.

Collation of results is still ongoing in Kogi as of the time of filling this report.

Below are the results from Bayelsa so far;

Ogbia

APC – 16,319

ADVERTISEMENT

LP – 57

PDP – 18,435

Kolokuma-Okokuma

APC – 5,349

LP – 22

ADVERTISEMENT

PDP – 18,465

SAGBAMA

APC: 6,608

PDP: 35,504

LP: 217

ADVERTISEMENT

Yenegoa

APC – 14534

PDP – 37777

NEMBE

APC: 22,248

ADVERTISEMENT

PDP: 4,556

LP: 113

EKEREMOR

APC: 8,445

PDP: 23,172

ADVERTISEMENT