INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead
Collation of results in the Bayelsa State Governorship election has been adjourned till Monday.
The decision was announced on Sunday night by Prof Faruq Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, and the state Returning Officer for the election in Bayelsa.
So far, results from six of the eight local government areas in the state have been announced. The incumbent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Douye Diri, has assumed an early lead in the contest, with his opponent from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, trailing in second place.
Recall that sixteen political parties fielded candidates for the election held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Like Bayelsa, off-cycle elections were also held in Kogi and Imo State on Saturday, with Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Labour Party’s Nneji Achonu, and 15 other opponents to secure a second term in office.
Collation of results is still ongoing in Kogi as of the time of filling this report.
Below are the results from Bayelsa so far;
Ogbia
APC – 16,319
LP – 57
PDP – 18,435
Kolokuma-Okokuma
APC – 5,349
LP – 22
PDP – 18,465
SAGBAMA
APC: 6,608
PDP: 35,504
LP: 217
Yenegoa
APC – 14534
PDP – 37777
NEMBE
APC: 22,248
PDP: 4,556
LP: 113
EKEREMOR
APC: 8,445
PDP: 23,172
LP: 50
