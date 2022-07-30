INEC staff not arrested anywhere in Lagos — REC

NAN recalls that some media outfits had reported that three officials of INEC in the state, were arrested by Police officers from the police station in Ijeshatedo for allegedly conspiring with St. Briggs Catholic Church, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, to create an illegal Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre in the church.

Reacting, Agbaje described the news report as fake news.

“All my staff and machines are complete. No member of INEC staff was arrested anywhere in Lagos on Friday,” the REC said.

Recall that INEC on Friday, debunked reported invasion of the same CVR centre by thugs and carting away of its enrollment machines.