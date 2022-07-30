RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC staff not arrested anywhere in Lagos — REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Saturday debunked reports of arrest of its officials over alleged creation of illegal voter enrollment centre.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, made this clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

NAN recalls that some media outfits had reported that three officials of INEC in the state, were arrested by Police officers from the police station in Ijeshatedo for allegedly conspiring with St. Briggs Catholic Church, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, to create an illegal Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre in the church.

Reacting, Agbaje described the news report as fake news.

“All my staff and machines are complete. No member of INEC staff was arrested anywhere in Lagos on Friday,” the REC said.

Recall that INEC on Friday, debunked reported invasion of the same CVR centre by thugs and carting away of its enrollment machines.

There had been a huge surge in most voter enrollment centres in the state ahead of July 31 CVR deadline.

