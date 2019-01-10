The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions include the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the National Union of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Samuel Egwu, said the purpose of the MoU is to bring about improved logistics in the general election.

“The terms of reference of the MoU are clear and unambiguous, namely, to partner with INEC in delivering election personnel and materials promptly on election days and to undertake reverse logistics.

“For obvious reasons, we have yet to finalise discussion with Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

“INEC is particularly thrilled by the content of the MoU that specifies roles of the leadership of the unions in ensuring proper behaviour on the part of their drivers and functionaries,” he added

Egwu noted that a similar MoU was signed by the commission at the national level in December 2018.

“This event replicates the signing of a similar MoU at the national level in 2018 for the same purpose,” he said.

He maintained that with the partnership, INEC would be in a position to open polling units at least by 8 a.m., saying that alone could contribute significantly to free, fair and credible election.

The state NURTW chairman, Alhaji Musa Kontagora stated that his union was committed to playing it’s role in ensuring peaceful election in the state and the country at large.

Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, the state NARTO chairman, assured of his union’s readiness to comply with the terms of the MoU.