INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Olutoyin Babalola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Wednesday that non-sensitive materials had been received from INEC headquarters and sent to the two Local Government Areas.

Babalola, who spoke on the sideline of a two-day training for Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) at the INEC office in Akure, said that an adequate number of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines had been configured for the election to be held in 329 polling units.

According to her, training will also be held for Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers later on Friday, ahead of the election. She said that eight parties had presented candidates to contest for the federal constituency seat vacated by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was appointed a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The parties and their candidates include Action Alliance – Aliyu Ajewole, All Progressives Congress (APC) – Ehindero Ifeoluwa, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) – Adesuyi Victoria Alaba and Action Peoples Party – Ajagunla Olanrewaju A.

Others are the Labour Party – Abass Arisekola, New Nigeria Peoples Party – Akadiri Mukaila Olusola, Peoples Democratic Party – Olalekan Bada and the Social Democratic Party – Ogunleye Muritala Idowu.

Babalola said that adequate arrangements had been made for the transportation of personnel, non-sensitive as well as sensitive materials to the polling units on the election day with adequate security cover.

The REC said that the police and other security agencies were working with the commission to ensure the peaceful conduct of the by-election in the state.