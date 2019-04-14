Atiku, the former vice president of Nigeria is challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019, presidential election.

Led by Livy Uzoukwu, Atiku’s legal team consists of 31 other lawyers.

However, while responding to the petition against it, INEC said the petition was not signed by a legal practitioner enrolled in the Supreme Court of Nigeria,

According to the Cable, the electoral body said the results Atiku claimed to have polled were invented solely for the petition, adding that it never transmitted results electronically.

“That the Petitioner’s Petition, List of Witnesses and List of Documents as filed are incompetent and ought to be struck out as same were not signed by a legal practitioner enrolled in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and licensed to practise in Nigeria,”

The commission also said that Atiku was producing fake election result to prove his case at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Meanwhile, Uzoukwu, leader of Atiku legal team has said the legal team of the PDP presidential candidate had sufficient fact to back its case.