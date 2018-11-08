INEC says 238,309 PVCs still unclaimed in Nasarawa State

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa on Thursday said 238,309 eligible voters in the state had yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards for the 2019 general elections.

Addressing journalists in Lafia, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Uthman Ajidagba, said that the 238,309 were among the 1,436,768 registered voters in the state.

Ajidagba said that a total of 1,198,459 eligible voters in the state had already collected their PVCs.

He said that 370,549 voters were registered in the recently suspended Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

The REC urged registered voters to visit INEC offices in the various local government areas to collect their cards in order to be qualified to vote for candidates of their choice on election day.

He said that the recent Osun governorship election, where the margin between two leading contenders was very slim, was an eye opener that every vote matters in an election.

Ajidagba charged the political parties to sensitise and mobilise their supporters to collect their PVCs.

He also appealed to all registered voters in the state to go to their various polling units to verify the names on the voters register pasted there in order to effect necessary corrections.