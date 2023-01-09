INEC says 2023 elections may be canceled if…

Speaking at the validation of election security training resources on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Abuja, the Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu said if insecurity across the country fails to improve, the forthcoming election may be canceled or postponed.

The INEC boss, who was represented by the Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute, Abdullahi Zuru said “if the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of election results and precipitate constitutional crisis.”

Mahmood, however, assured Nigerians that the commission would intensify efforts to ensure extensive security is provided for election personnel, materials, and processes.

He said, “We all appreciate the fact that election security is vital to democratic consolidation through provision of enabling environment for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections and thus strengthening the electoral process.

“Consequently, in preparations for the 2023 general elections, the commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security are provided for election personnel, materials and processes.

“This is particularly significant to the commission given the current insecurity challenges in various parts of the country and the fact that the National Youth Service Corps members constitute the core of the polling unit election officials.

“This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen.

“Therefore, security personnel in particular and all election officials, in general, must be security conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment and must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times.”

The 2023 Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representative elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.