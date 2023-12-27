ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC retires 4 directors

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olumekun said that the commission wished the affected directors the best as they retired from service.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Olumekun said that following the Federal Government circular: HSCF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37, issued on July 27, the commission approved the implementation of a policy mandating all directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

“As per this directive, four Directors of the commission will proceed on terminal leave.

“Two of them serve as heads of departments at the national headquarters, while the other two are deployed as administrative secretaries in our State offices.

“However, it is important to note that clinical officers in the medical cadre are exempted from this policy, as clarified in Circular MH. 7205/T/31, dated Sept. 7,” he said.

