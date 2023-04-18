The sports category has moved to a new website.
INEC resumes collation of Adamawa Governorship election results

Bayo Wahab

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee is also at the collation centre to monitor the process.

INEC officials at Adamawa collation centre on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Channels tv)
The collation process stalled on Sunday, April 16, 2023, after the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari illegally declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru (Binani) as the winner of the election.

Before Yunusa’s controversial declaration, results from 10 LGAs had been announced, and Binani was trailing the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

However, following the suspension of Yunusa Ari, INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu has been mandated to replace him to oversee the collation process.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee as well as the state Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele are also at the collation centre in Yola to monitor the process.

Meanwhile, the electoral umpire has at a meeting involving all all National Commissioners on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, vowed to write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to immediately investigate and prosecute Yunusa for his ‘unwholesome behaviour’ in the Adamawa election.

Bayo Wahab

