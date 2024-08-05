ADVERTISEMENT
INEC reports 119,206 new voters in Edo, 58,708 in Ondo ahead of 2024 elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The figures do not include the 8,847 applications for transfer into Edo and 3,132 into Ondo from other states of the federation.

INEC reports 119,206 new voters in Edo and 58,708 in Ondo State [Punch Newspaper]

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, disclosed this in an analysis on Monday in Abuja.

Olumekun said that the figures do not include the 8,847 applications for transfer into Edo and 3,132 into Ondo from other states of the federation. He recalled that on June 11, INEC released a preliminary figure of newly registered voters ahead of the two states governorship elections, before the period for claims and objections.

The commissioner said that the release was followed by the cleaning up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

“The number of new voters for Edo is 119,206 and 58,708 for Ondo. These figures do not include the 8,847 applications for transfer into Edo and the 3,132 into Ondo from other states of the Federation.

“Similarly, they do not include applications for transfer within the two states because they are already captured on the voters’ register.

“The figures of the new voters and inter-state transfers are being integrated into the existing register.

“In the next few days, the commission will release the comprehensive and final register of voters to be used for the 2024 governorship elections for each of the states,” he said.

Olumekun said that the analysis indicating the distribution by Local Government Areas, gender, age, occupation and disability had been uploaded to the INEC website and social media platforms for public information.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the age distribution for the newly registered voters for Edo shows 61,684, which represents 51.75% males and 57,522 representing 48.25% females, while persons with disabilities are 606 (0.15%).

Similarly in Ondo, 26,447 which represents 45.05% are males, while 32,261 representing 54.95% are females, and 324 representing 0.55% are persons with disabilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC reports 119,206 new voters in Edo, 58,708 in Ondo ahead of 2024 elections

