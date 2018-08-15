INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen

According to reports, this was listed in the budget for the upcoming general elections which was presented to the House of Representatives.
On July 2018, Buhari requested a total virement of N242billion to fund the 2019 election.
Out of that amount, N317million was budgeted for feeding dogs and horses.
Medical and general expenses for dogs N143,782,000
Dog food N166, 315,000
Feeding of 50 horses N7,719, 454
Hiring speedboats N499, 500, 000
Printing of non-security materials N100,000,000
Maintenance of police aircraft N87,500,000
Maintenance of police vehicles N407,000,000
NSCDC N1.2billion
Punch reports that the lwamakers have some concerns about the money budgeted for feeding the policemen.