INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen

According to reports, this was listed in the budget for the upcoming general elections which was presented to the House of Representatives.

  • Published:
2019 Election: INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen play

Nigeria Police Force

(Concise News)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly budgeted N6b for feeding of policemen during the 2019 elections.

According to Punch, this was listed in the budget for the upcoming general elections which was presented to the House of Representatives.

N317m for feeding dogs, horses

On July 2018, Buhari requested a total virement of N242billion to fund the 2019 election.

Out of that amount, N317million was budgeted for feeding dogs and horses.

ALSO READ: INEC extends voters registration to August 31

See how the N242b will be spent

Medical and general expenses for dogs         N143,782,000

Dog food                                                           N166, 315,000

Feeding of 50 horses                                       N7,719, 454

Hiring speedboats                                            N499, 500, 000

Printing of non-security materials                     N100,000,000

Maintenance of police aircraft                           N87,500,000

Maintenance of police vehicles                          N407,000,000

NSCDC                                                                 N1.2billion

Punch reports that the lwamakers have some concerns about the money budgeted for feeding the policemen.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

