INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly budgeted N6b for feeding of policemen during the 2019 elections.

According to Punch, this was listed in the budget for the upcoming general elections which was presented to the House of Representatives.

N317m for feeding dogs, horses

On July 2018, Buhari requested a total virement of N242billion to fund the 2019 election.

Out of that amount, N317million was budgeted for feeding dogs and horses.

See how the N242b will be spent

Medical and general expenses for dogs N143,782,000

Dog food N166, 315,000

Feeding of 50 horses N7,719, 454

Hiring speedboats N499, 500, 000

Printing of non-security materials N100,000,000

Maintenance of police aircraft N87,500,000

Maintenance of police vehicles N407,000,000

NSCDC N1.2billion

Punch reports that the lwamakers have some concerns about the money budgeted for feeding the policemen.