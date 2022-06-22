INEC registers 8m additional potential voters

She said 4,862,849 were physical registrants, while 3,194,318 persons had registered online before the mode was suspended on May 31.

Nwobi also told NAN that 222,072 of the registrants were recorded in Cross River.

She gave the five states with the highest figures of registrants as Delta, 378,129; Osun, 372,609; Bayelsa, 370,264; Rivers, 358,725 and Lagos with 338,955.

She said states with the least number of registrants are Imo with 79,285; FCT, 88,823; Yobe, 90,398; Enugu, 108,397, and Ekiti, 124,844 registrants.

She noted that female registrants outnumbered the males with 4,042,082 compared to the latter’s 4,015,085.

On age distribution range, 5,659,616 of the new registrants are between the ages of 18 years and 34 years.

There were 1,642,447 registrants aged between 35 years and 49 years; 663,716 are aged between 50 years and 69 years, just as 91,388 of the potential voters are above 70 years old.

Nwobi said the table showed that those who registered are 2,867,538 students, 1,476,028 business people and 1,033,601 farmers.

There were 857,091 housewives; 475,402 artisans; 472,091 traders; 257,015 Civil Servants; 86,108 Public Servants and 456,231 others.

She said, however, that INEC was worried about incomplete registration.

“We have many that registered online but failed to complete the process by presenting themselves to be registered physically,’’ she told NAN.

Nwobi assured that INEC had deployed human and material resources to ensure that the registration process was seamless in Cross River.

“Physical registration is going on currently in all the 18 INEC Area Offices where one can find registration centres and also at the State Office Registration Centre.

“Registration is also going on at the ward level across the state on rotational basis.