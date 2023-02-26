ADVERTISEMENT
INEC reconducts voting in 7 wards in Warri South

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta has conducted elections in the various wards in the area where elections could not hold on Saturday.

NAN recalls that voting materials started leaving the INEC office on Saturday at about 2:00 pm.

Mr Bukola Ojeme, the Acting Head, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Delta, had earlier in a statement listed the affected Registration Areas (RA) and Units to include:

RA 1, (units 8, 9, 12 and 15), RA 4 (all it’s 30 units); RA 5 (units 9, 10, 11, 15, 28 and 29); RA 6 (unit 16); RA 7 ( all it’s 25 units); RA 9 ( all it’s 46 units); RA 11 (units 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 27).

NAN reports that there were complaints by some ad hoc staff that some of the result sheets were missing. Based on that, the staff in the affected polling units had refused to go to their units for the fear of being lynched by angry voters.

They were, however, begged by party officials to go to their respective polling units and conduct the elections.

At about 4:00 p.m., the INEC office was still crowded while some of the ad hoc staff looked tired.

Crisis almost erupted in the INEC premises but was quickly put under control by the prompt intervention of military personnel.

According to a member of the ad hoc staff, the Supervisory Polling Officers ought to have sorted out the voting materials before dispatching to the various wards.

When NAN asked Mr Kingsley Ogboe, the INEC Electoral Officer in Warri South on phone to respond to the series of complaints, he simply told NAN that he was not authorised to speak with journalists.

“I am not authorised to speak with journalists,” Ogboe said.

Meanwhile, when NAN visited Ward 4 ( units 3, 4, and 5) Ogiame Primary School, voting was put on hold as there were no election result materials amid high turnout of voters at the polling units.

At Ward 5, Uku Square (unit 12), voting started at about 3:50 p.m. and was conducted peacefully and orderly.

At Ward 9, Igbudu Primary School ( units 3, 4 and 5), voting commenced at about 4:00 p.m.

