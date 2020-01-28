The commission made the announcement in a statement issued by Director Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, in Abuja.

Osaze-Uuzi said that those promoted had sat for the 2019 promotion examination and were properly evaluated before their elevation.

A breakdown of the figure showed that 15 Deputy Directors were promoted to Directorship level; 1,965 promoted to between GL 07 and 15; and 1,315 to between Grade level 03 and Grade Level 06.

“Those promoted from the rank of Deputy Directors to Directors include, Aliyu Bello, Victor Aluko, Garba Lawal Mohammed, Osaretin I O, Shallangwa M Y, Caroline Okpe, Ichabe Gabriel and Mikah Tabal.

“Others are; Abubakar Garba, Jibreen Yakub, Isa Gummi, Chima Duruaku, Boco Ekong, Waheed Ganiyu and Ojewande Akinropo.”

Osaze-Uzi said the promotion was in furtherance of INEC’s commitment to the welfare of its workers.