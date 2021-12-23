INEC promotes 1,985 staff

It noted that the promotion was in furtherance to INEC commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

A breakdown of the figure indicates that 12 deputy directors on Grade Level(GL) 16 were promoted to the post of Directors on Grade Level 17, while 78 assistant directors on GL15 were elevated to the position of deputy directors on GL 16.

Also promoted to the assistant director cadre were 92 officers who were elevated from GL14 to GL15, and 971 other senior staff were promoted to Grade Levels between 07-14.