INEC promises to conduct good governorship election in Ekiti

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, June 1, 2022, INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said the commission would deploy Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the election.

Okoye said stakeholders would sign the peace accord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

He said, “Expect a good (governorship) election in Ekiti State. The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission was in Ekiti two weeks ago on readiness assessment.

“We visited five local government areas and all the non-sensitive materials have already been diced in accordance with registration areas. Presently the chairman is in Ekiti State and there is going to be a stakeholders’ engagement today and tomorrow, there will be a signing of the peace accord.”

In a bid to avoid glitches in the election, Okoye said two weeks ago, the commission conducted a mock accreditation in 12 polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state.