Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

INEC projects 80m registered voters ahead of 2019 elections

INEC projects 80m registered voters ahead of 2019 elections

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed thi  in a paper he presented at the  14th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) holding in Asaba, Delta capital.

  • Published:
Official results of Osun governorship rerun election play

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

(NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday that more than 80 million registered Nigerians were expected to vote during the 2019 general elections in the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this  in a paper he presented at the  14th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) holding in Asaba, Delta capital.

Yakubu, represented by Mike Igini, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Akwa Ibom, said that the figure was made up of 67 million existing registered voters and 14 million fresh registrants.

He said 91 political parties had been registered ahead of the 2019 elections, adding that there was a total of 120,000 polling units across the country.

The INEC chairman also said that the commission had so far conducted about 190 elections that had not been upturned by any law court.

He further disclosed that the commission had 16,000 staff across the nation, but added that the number was insignificant in managing elections effectively.

Yakubu urged Nigerians to take ownership of the election process by participating actively in it.

The INEC chairman appealed to politicians to shun “vote-buying” which he said the commission was currently working hard to curb.

“Vote-buying is bad and if we don’t deal with the problem of vote-buying, it will destroy the electoral process,” he said.

He further tasked the media to maintain neutrality in all its activities during and after elections, noting that the media had assisted tremendously in sustaining voters’ enlightenment.

Yakubu said that the gathering of editors provided an opportunity for INEC to update those who determined the content of news for the Nigerian people on the extent of its preparations for the elections.

“No other body in the country has a better reach than the media in disseminating the goals, intensions and efforts of the commission,”  he said.

He noted that credible elections underscored the idea of election integrity and the notion of inclusiveness, transparency and accountability.

According to him, it requires that the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) who manage elections should live above board.

Mahmood advised the EMBs to act in a non-partisan and independent manner by ensuring that established rules governing the conduct of elections were enforced fully and impartially.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Afenifere group in closed-door meeting with Obasanjobullet
2 Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenarybullet
3 Kachikwu Report shows Buhari's minister lied about university degreebullet

Related Articles

Campaigns INEC advises parties, candidates to adhere to election timetable
Oyetola Osun Governor-elect receives INEC's certificate of return
Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun election
Osun Governorship Election Timi Frank calls for INEC chairman’s resignation
Osun Governorship Election PDP drags INEC to court, says returning officer should be arrested
Osun Decides INEC says Governorship poll is inconclusive as PDP leads APC with 353 votes
Osun Election Sen. Adeleke in early lead as INEC announces results
Politics EU, United Kingdom and the United States commend INEC for Osun governorship poll
Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship poll
INEC Electoral body bans use of phones in polling booths

Local

Senate Committee on election matters
Senate passes N189bn INEC budget for 2019 election
Fuel subsidy: Nigerian parliament makes 6 recommendations to state oil firm
Senate refers ICPC Chairman, 8 other members to committee for screening
The arrested lawmaker, Lado, regains freedom
171, 163 PVCs unclaimed in Akwa Ibom says INEC official
X
Advertisement