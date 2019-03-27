INEC Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Muslim Omoleke presented the certificates at a ceremony in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Omoleke, urged the elected lawmakers to promote equity and justice when eventually inaugurated as members of the state House of Assembly.

The legislature is a critical arm of government, because it makes laws to regulate the business of governance, so don't do anything that will be repugnant to democracy, equity and justice.

Do not enact laws that will be antithetical to the 1999/Constitution, because it remains the grand norm.

Make sure you make laws that will promote peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

We are not also unmindful of the doctrine of separation of powers. But you must cooperate with the executive to make the state greater than it is, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the states Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, security chiefs, traditional rulers among others.

Chief Paul Omotoso, the states chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the lawmakers-elect not to neglect their constituents, who gave them the mandate to serve.

Omotoso was represented by the State Secretary of the party, Mr Sola Elesin. Ekiti people are known for honesty, and you must bring this to bear.

People expect much from you and you must live up to the expectations of those who voted for you, he said. NAN reports that all the 26 lawmakers were elected under the platform of the APC.