RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC portal was attacked during Ekiti, Osun governorship polls- Yakubu

Bayo Wahab

The INEC boss also disclosed that the commission is working to address other challenges facing it.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Mahmood disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at a stakeholders’ conference on election result management in Abuja on Friday, September 9, 2022.

He said, “Another technical concern for us is the repeated attempts to break through our cyber security system for the portal.

“Our engineers reported several cyber attacks on the portal during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, some of them from as far as Asia.

“I am glad to note that all of them failed.

“However, while we are confident in the security solutions that we have deployed for IReV (result viewing centre) and all our web presence, we must remain vigilant and continue to strengthen our defences.

“We have tasked our engineers to do everything possible to fully protect the IReV and all our web resources.”

The INEC boss also disclosed that the commission is working to address other challenges facing it.

He said: “For example, we found that some of the low-quality uploads that occurred in the field, which some of the observers have also noted, were due to the unavailability or substitution of presiding officers that were trained prior to the elections.

“We shall administratively deal with this challenge and ensure that only adequately trained presiding officers are deployed for elections.

Mahmood added that more hands-on training may be required to ensure that all those involved throughout the value chain of the IReV are fully ready for what is bound to be a major outing during the 2023 general election.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC portal was attacked during Ekiti, Osun governorship polls- Yakubu

INEC portal was attacked during Ekiti, Osun governorship polls- Yakubu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family

FG orders all Nigerian flags to fly at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

FG orders all Nigerian flags to fly at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

2023: Christian leaders plan to meet presidential aspirants

2023: Christian leaders plan to meet presidential aspirants

Here's everything Charles said in his first address as King

Here's everything Charles said in his first address as King

I admire what Obi is doing, he'll get votes in South-East - Umahi

I admire what Obi is doing, he'll get votes in South-East - Umahi

Police arrest Zamfara hoodlums who specialise in larceny

Police arrest Zamfara hoodlums who specialise in larceny

Navy hands over 627 bags of smuggled rice, Indian hemp to Customs, NDLEA

Navy hands over 627 bags of smuggled rice, Indian hemp to Customs, NDLEA

LAWMA to start prosecuting households without waste bin from October 1

LAWMA to start prosecuting households without waste bin from October 1

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Electricity Power grid

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike