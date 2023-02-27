ADVERTISEMENT
INEC official shot dead on his way to deliver results in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, the Delta Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has confirmed the killing of an election official after Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state.

“There was an attack in Ukwuani LGA where one of our staff was shot on his way with the election results after the election.

“The gunmen opened fire at their bus and unfortunately killed the INEC official and others sustained injuries.

”The other ad hoc staff who were injured were identified as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“The NYSC corps members are now receiving treatment, but we are planning on how to move them to a hospital in Asaba,” Udoh-Tom.

