INEC moves election materials from CBN to Ekiti LGAs

Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has began distribution of sensitive materials to local government areas from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The governorship election in Ekiti state is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

TheCable reports that the distribution of the election materials kicked off on Thursday, July 12, 2018 under supervision by security personnel.

The sensitive materials are being distributed to all the 16 local government areas in Ekiti state ahead of the election day.

In a tweet, INEC confirmed that all the 16 LGAs have received materials for the election while all vehicles used for delivery have returned to Ado-Ekiti.

INEC further tweeted that the the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus submitted a letter to the National Commissioner, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola where he called for free and fair election in Ekiti State.

INEC to upgrade card readers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would by next week commence systematic hardware and software upgrade of all its Smart Card Readers nationwide.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Sunday in Abuja.

This according to Osaze-Uzzi was to continue to protect the tools from unauthorized and malicious access.

He said it had received reports of attempts to clone its Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and sell them online.