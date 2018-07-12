Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

INEC moves election materials from CBN to Ekiti LGAs

Ekiti Election INEC moves election materials from CBN to Local Governments

The sensitive materials are being distributed to all the 16 local government areas in Ekiti state ahead of the election day.

  • Published:
INEC moves election materials from CBN to Ekiti LGAs play

The sensitive materials are being distributed to all the 16 local government areas in Ekiti state ahead of the election day.

(Twitter)

Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has began distribution of sensitive materials to local government areas from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The governorship election in Ekiti state is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

play (TheCable)

 

TheCable reports that the distribution of the election materials kicked off on Thursday, July 12, 2018 under supervision by security personnel.

play (TheCable)

 

The sensitive materials are being distributed to all the 16 local government areas in Ekiti state ahead of the election day.

play (TheCable)

 

In a tweet, INEC confirmed that all the 16 LGAs have received materials for the election while all vehicles used for delivery have returned to Ado-Ekiti.

 

INEC further tweeted that the the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus submitted a letter to the National Commissioner, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola where he called for free and fair election in Ekiti State.

 

INEC to upgrade card readers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would by next week commence systematic hardware and software upgrade of all its Smart Card Readers nationwide.

play (TheCable)

 

The commission disclosed this in a statement  issued by its Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Sunday in Abuja.

play (TheCable)

 

This according to Osaze-Uzzi was to continue to protect the tools from unauthorized and malicious access.

play (TheCable)

 

He said it had received reports of attempts to clone its Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and sell them online.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet
3 Ekiti Election Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged...bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Alleged attack on Fayose is a comical performance - APC
Fayemi Vs Eleka Meet the two candidates for Ekiti government house
2019 Presidency Buhari will get 6 million votes from S/East – Senator
Ekiti Election Full story of the violence that made Fayose cry
Ekiti Election Secondus, other PDP leaders protest at National Assembly over police brutality
Ekiti Election Policemen kicked me with gun, kicked the balls of my deputy, Fayose cries
Ekiti Election "Ekiti is under siege", Fayose claims policemen want to kill him
APC 5 Things we learnt from governing party's Ekiti rally
Ekiti Election Fayose cries out over policemen shooting in front of Government House
Ekiti Election  Why I want to be Governor again – Fayemi

Local

Nigeria will not rise without its women - Moghalu
Moghalu Nigeria will not rise without its women, Presidential aspirant says
Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG over Adeosun's exemption
Kemi Adeosun Sports minister, Solomon Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG over alleged exemption forgery
GIFTED, an annual talent hunt showcase
Gifted Catholic parish launches annual talent hunt showcase in Lagos
Here's why Nigeria is not in a hurry to sign the continental free trade agreement, according to finance minister Kemi Adeosun
Kemi Adeosun NYSC could not have issued minister's certificate, says Ex-DG