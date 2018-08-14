Pulse.ng logo
INEC issues certificate of return to APC Senators-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificate of return to senators-elect, Ahmad Kaita, (APC, Katsina North)   and Lawal Yahaya Gumau, (APC, Bauchi South) elected on Saturday in bye-elections.

The Commission in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Voter Education. Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, in Abuja on Monday said both men were  elected in the bye-elections in their respective constituencies.

After receiving his certificate,  Kaita, commended the Commission for conducting a free, fair and credible election in his constituency.

“Even as I experienced some difficulties at getting the impressions of my PVC picked by the Card Reader, yet I believe INEC has done well,”  Kaita  said.

Also,  Gumau described the election as equal to none in terms of level of preparations and conduct by INEC and its officials.

Gumau urged citizens to continue to support INEC to conduct credible elections.

The bye-elections were conducted to fill the vacancies created by the deaths of the former occupants of the seats.

The Bauchi election was held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen.  Ali Wakili,  while the  Katsina election was meant to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen.  Mustapha Bukar.

Both former senators were members of APC.

