INEC guarantees voters with disabilities, full electoral participation at impending FCT area councils election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to heighten more participation of all eligible voters with disabilities at the FCT Area Council Election.

The FCT Area Council Election comes up Saturday, 12 February, 2022.

This solemn declaration by the elections-conducting national body was made during a one-day sensitization meeting with Persons with Disabilities.

The meeting aimed to explore and consider ways that people with disabilities, who are over the age of 18, can be fairly and equitably included during the February 12 council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), representing the FCT, had given the reassurance.

The formal meeting was organized by INEC at Area Council Election in FCT. The sensitization meeting was organized to make sure that every registered voter in FCT, including PWDs, exercise their civic rights in the election without any hindrance, fear, or favor.

Mr. Dennis Ogu (Director, ServiCom INEC, FCT), who had represented the INEC Electoral Commissioner (REC) said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had actively considered the electoral rights of every citizen, including voters with disabilities, and had taken steps to eliminate barriers that hamper full participation of PWDs as voters and political candidates.

“The Commission has, therefore, put in place several measures to ensure that persons with disabilities are included in the electoral process in the country.

“Therefore, in the forthcoming area council election, the Commission will be providing Braille Ballot Guide and/or magnifying glasses for people with visual impairments.

Reassuring further, “Special queues will also be maintained on the election day to give priority to persons with disabilities to cast their ballots with dignity, respect, and confidentiality.

INEC concluded that other measures would be made available to the disability leadership by relevant departments.

While presenting the objective of the workshop concerning the Department of Gender and Inclusivity, Mrs. Blessing Obidegwu, the Director, said the sensitization meeting had sought to educate marginalized groups, especially the PWDS, on voting systems and procedures.

Obidegwu, also represented by Mrs. Lakunuya Bello, stated that the sensitization was to enable PWDs to serve as voter educators themselves, join the Commission in preaching and educating people within their communities to ensure that no eligible voter would be left behind during the forthcoming FCT Area Councils.

“The role of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) like INEC in a democracy, is to conduct free, fair, credible and inclusive elections as well as provide an enabling environment for all eligible citizens regardless of gender, tribe, or disability.

People have a right to exercise their constitutional rights and a right to vote and be voted for during elections.

“The ability to vote and be voted for is not privileged for the few. It is a right for all, disabled and non-disabled.” She stressed.

“Persons with disabilities have fundamental human rights which include the rights to vote and be voted for and the commission remains a strong advocate in ensuring that this exceptional population segment is mainstreamed into the electoral process,” she concluded.

