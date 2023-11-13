INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa
Having concluded the collation process, INEC is expected to announce the winner of the election in the state anytime soon.
Earlier, the commission adjourned the collation process for one hour due to the unavailability of results from Southern Ijaw LGA.
The collation process began on Sunday, November 12, 2023, following the November 11 governorship election in the state on Saturday.
With the arrival of the anticipated results from the Southern Ijaw LGA, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Farouq Kuta, has started entering the final total votes polled by each governorship candidate in the result sheet.
More details to come...
