ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC expresses concern over uncollected 300,000 PVCs in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns over the large number of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Imo.

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)
Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Agu said the commission had received and started distribution of 152,221 PVCs from the new registrations between January and July, 2022.

“Imo has nearly 300,000 uncollected PVCs in the 27 Local Government Areas from the previous Continuous Voter Register (CVR) exercise in 2011 to December 2022.

“We have recently received and started distributing 85,729 PVCs from new registrations, 66,492 updates and transfers done from January to July 2022,” she said.

Agu also expressed concerns over the frequent attacks on the commission’s facilities in Imo.

According to her, the commission has suffered three attacks at Orlu, Oru West and INEC state head office within a space of two weeks.

“These attacks are of great concern to the commission, considering its negative consequences on the commission’s preparations for the 2023 general elections,” she noted.

However, the REC said the attacks would not in any way disrupt the set electoral calendar of the commission.

She commended security agencies for responding timely to the attacks saying: “if not, the damage on these offices would have been more extensive.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's not a bribe - APC defends Tinubu over cash gift to elderly man

It's not a bribe - APC defends Tinubu over cash gift to elderly man

Again, hoodlums attack INEC office in Imo

Again, hoodlums attack INEC office in Imo

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

INEC expresses concern over uncollected 300,000 PVCs in Imo

INEC expresses concern over uncollected 300,000 PVCs in Imo

Marwa lauds Rabiu as ASR Africa boosts NDLEA with N500m grant

Marwa lauds Rabiu as ASR Africa boosts NDLEA with N500m grant

Gunmen attack Kogi patrol team, kill 2 police officers

Gunmen attack Kogi patrol team, kill 2 police officers

Reps consider inclusion of anti-corruption in basic education curricula

Reps consider inclusion of anti-corruption in basic education curricula

2023: INEC seeks collaboration with security agencies

2023: INEC seeks collaboration with security agencies

Fashola inaugurates UNILAG roads

Fashola inaugurates UNILAG roads

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs. [aa.com.tr]

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest