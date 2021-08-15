INEC dissociates self from scammers issuing fake employment letters.

The commission issued the disclaimer in a statement by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Saturday, in Abuja.

“INEC wishes to, once again, draw the attention of members of the public to the activities of scammers.

“Those we have previously referred to as “fake employment merchants and racketeers” who open fake employment websites and issue fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.

“These scammers are once again circulating the Commission’s old recruitment advertisement on social media with the obvious intention to lure and dupe unsuspecting members of the public with attractive offers of employment.

“The Commission unequivocally dissociates itself from the antics of these scammers and fake employment merchants and reiterates the fact that its recruitment portal is no longer active and was shut down the moment the Commission suspended its recruitment exercise.”

Okoye recalled that on May 30, 2020 and Dec. 31 2020, the Commission issued a statement drawing the attention of the public to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment allegedly emanating from the scammers.

“We had informed members of the public that the recruitment exercise has been suspended.”

He added that the commission would continue to conduct its activities in the best tradition of openness and transparency.

“This policy of transparency informs the wide publicity given to its recruitment drive any time the Commission embarks on such.