INEC discovers 2.7 million unqualified registered voters

This was made known by the new state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Zango Abdu, during a meeting with members of election stakeholders in Kano on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

He also added that at the end of the identification exercise, 12,298, 944 Nigerians successfully completed the registration as new voters, The Punch reports.

Abdu's word: “The preliminary register of voters in Kano State currently stands at 5,927,565.

“It is preliminary because Section 19 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the Commission to display the hard copies of the register of voters for each registration area (Ward) and Local Government Area (and simultaneously publish the entire register on the Commission’s website) for a period of two weeks for scrutiny, claims and objections, by citizens not later than 90 days to a general election.”

The REC also reiterated the commission's resolve to, as mandated by law, continue to monitor activities of political parties, as well as track their campaign finances as stipulated in Sections 83, 85, 87, 88, 90, 91,92 and 95 of the Electoral Act of 2022.

He, therefore, urged politicians to pay close attention to the provisions of the constitution, the Electoral Act, The Police Act and Public Order Act regarding proper and peaceful conduct of political party campaigns, rallies and processions.

Abdu then stressed that INEC would not go back on deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation and the transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal on Election Day.