RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied lifting suspension on Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Imo.

INEC
INEC

INEC said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

He said however, that the exercise was still ongoing in its Owerri office as well as other LGAs in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to media report that the commission has resumed the CVR in places where it was earlier suspended in Imo, the information is misleading.

“It will be recalled that following the unfortunate incident in which our staff was killed by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma (LGA) and reports of insecurity in other parts of the state, the commission suspended the CVR in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the state.

“The exercise is still confined to our state and LGAs offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma where it is suspended indefinitely. The position of the commission has not changed.

“While the commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is a paramount concern,” he said.

Okoye appealed to the public to discountenance the purported resumption of the CVR in the three LGAs.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore faults call for Igbo presidency, says it’s divisive

Sowore faults call for Igbo presidency, says it’s divisive

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

N2.5bn debt: CBN contests order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

N2.5bn debt: CBN contests order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

Buhari, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors

Buhari, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors

2023 poll: Progressive Lawyers commend Osinbajo for heeding Nigerians call

2023 poll: Progressive Lawyers commend Osinbajo for heeding Nigerians call

Zelensky vows Russia won’t succeed in war against Ukraine

Zelensky vows Russia won’t succeed in war against Ukraine

Presidency: Saraki says it is turn of North-Central

Presidency: Saraki says it is turn of North-Central

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.